OECD Employment Outlook 1998

This edition of the OECD Employment Oultlook finds progress in combating unemployment is uneven across countries, and the OECD-area unemployment rate will only decline very slowly through 1999 to about 7 per cent, or more than 35 million job-seekers. In addition to the usual assessment of labour market developments and prospects, this edition includes chapters on minimum wages, the transition from education to work, workforce ageing, and working hours. Reference statistics are included.