OECD Educationtoday Crisis Survey 2010

The Impact of the Economic Recession and Fiscal Crisis on Education in OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj1r9zk09x-en
Dirk Van Damme, Kiira Kärkkäinen
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Van Damme, D. and K. Kärkkäinen (2011), “OECD Educationtoday Crisis Survey 2010: The Impact of the Economic Recession and Fiscal Crisis on Education in OECD Countries”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj1r9zk09x-en.
