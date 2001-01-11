This 2001 edition of OECD's period review of Turkey's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on policy in light of the end-2000 financial crisis, fiscal policy, the structural reform program, and policy implications of the 1999 earthquake.
OECD Economic Surveys: Turkey 2001
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Türkiye
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
24 February 2023
-
14 January 2021
-
13 July 2018
-
15 July 2016
-
10 July 2014
-
12 July 2012
-
15 September 2010
-
17 July 2008
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper12 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
22 September 2023