This 1999 edition of OECD's periodic reviews of Turkey's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospcts. It includes special features on budget deficits and debt, reforming the social security system, and structural reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Turkey 1999
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Türkiye
Abstract
