OECD's annual survey of the Turkish economy. Chapter I reviews the economic situation in 1992 and presents an outlook to 1994. Chapter II discusses main features of policy developments. This is followed by an overview of the labor market in Turkey in Chapter III. The Survey concludes with a discussion of key policy issues.
OECD Economic Surveys: Turkey 1993
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Türkiye
Abstract
