OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden 2019

The Swedish economy is growing steadily, but the expansion has peaked and global uncertainties weigh on the outlook. Monetary and fiscal stimulus has supported the recovery, but is being gradually withdrawn as the economy operates close to full capacity. Strong public finances provide space for fiscal loosening in the case of a downturn, especially as low interest rates reduce monetary policy margins. Beyond a strong economy, Sweden enjoys high well-being, low inequality and strong environmental performance. Nevertheless, some structural issues need to be addressed, notably alleviating obstacles to housing affordability and enhancing the efficiency of public services by seizing the opportunities offered by digitalisation. Maintaining a high level of workforce skills is essential to sustain growth, competitiveness and social cohesion, calling for action to lift educational performance and promote lifelong learning. Against a background of lacklustre school results and increasing segregation, this Survey proposes a coherent set of reforms to strengthen education institutions, better target funding to pupils’ needs, enhance the steering of competition and school choice, increase the attractiveness of the teaching profession and reinforce teacher education.

SPECIAL FEATURE: EDUCATION