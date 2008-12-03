This 2008 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Sweden's economy addresses key economic challenges being faced in Sweden including the current economic crisis and fiscal policy, tax reform, education and easing impediments to youth employment, and the next phase of privatisation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 June 2023
-
16 July 2021
-
4 July 2019
-
8 February 2017
-
30 March 2015
-
17 December 2012
-
20 January 2011
-
14 February 2007
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023