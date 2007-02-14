In this 2007 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Sweden's economy, OECD finds strong macroeconomic performance and impressive productivity growth coupled with persistently low inflation. The expansion is set to continue. Among the challenges addressed are making employment inclusive for both immigrants and natives, and better allocation in the housing market.
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden
Abstract
