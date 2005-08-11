OECD's 2005 survey of the Swedish economy examines its key economic challenges including population ageing, maintaining the welfare system, increasing the labour supply, and achieving environmental objectives. Individual chapters examine strengthening public finances, reducing sickness and disability absences, and raising hours worked. This issue's special chapter discusses improving quality and value in healthcare.
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden
Abstract
