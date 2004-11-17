Portugal’s progress towards economic convergence with the rest of Europe has diminished in recent years, and in this 2004 review of Portugal’s economy, OECD recommends stepping up growth through policies that raise human capital, encourage the mobility of the labour force, and facilitate innovation and the diffusion of technological advances. Competition needs to be stiffer and the climate for doing business needs to be further improved. This edition’s special feature covers reform of the health care system.
OECD Economic Surveys: Portugal 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Portugal
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 June 2023
-
10 December 2021
-
18 February 2019
-
6 February 2017
-
27 October 2014
-
13 August 2012
-
27 September 2010
-
25 June 2008
Related publications
-
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
5 December 2023