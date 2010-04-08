OECD's periodic survey of Poland's economy. This 2010 edition features chapters covering ensuring a balanced recovery, preparing for euro adoption, and making the most of globalisation. It finds that Poland's economic performance in 2009 was strong, given the global downturn and the the risks of a boom in the medium-term are growing. It recommends that fiscal discipline be restored, the the ground for euro adoption be prepared, and that broad structural reforms are need to benefit more extensively from globalisation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 February 2023
-
4 December 2020
-
19 March 2018
-
22 March 2016
-
10 March 2014
-
28 March 2012
-
11 June 2008
-
29 June 2006
Related publications
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
8 December 2023