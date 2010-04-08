OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 2010

OECD's periodic survey of Poland's economy. This 2010 edition features chapters covering ensuring a balanced recovery, preparing for euro adoption, and making the most of globalisation. It finds that Poland's economic performance in 2009 was strong, given the global downturn and the the risks of a boom in the medium-term are growing. It recommends that fiscal discipline be restored, the the ground for euro adoption be prepared, and that broad structural reforms are need to benefit more extensively from globalisation.