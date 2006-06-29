This edition of OECD's periodic review of Poland's economy finds that growth has strengthened again in Poland, but that higher rates of investment, further structural change, and improved labour and education policies are required to sustain this growth. After analysing the key economic challenges Poland faces, this Survey assesses monetary and exchange rate policies, examines what is needed to achieve fiscal sustainability, and looks at how Poland can boost and adapt human capital through improved education. It closes with at chapter on structural adjustment covering sectoral reallocation, entrepreneurship and innovation, and labour market reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 February 2023
-
4 December 2020
-
19 March 2018
-
22 March 2016
-
10 March 2014
-
28 March 2012
-
8 April 2010
-
11 June 2008
Related publications
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
8 December 2023