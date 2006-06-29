OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 2006

This edition of OECD's periodic review of Poland's economy finds that growth has strengthened again in Poland, but that higher rates of investment, further structural change, and improved labour and education policies are required to sustain this growth. After analysing the key economic challenges Poland faces, this Survey assesses monetary and exchange rate policies, examines what is needed to achieve fiscal sustainability, and looks at how Poland can boost and adapt human capital through improved education. It closes with at chapter on structural adjustment covering sectoral reallocation, entrepreneurship and innovation, and labour market reform.