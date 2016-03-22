This 2016 OECD Economic Survey of the Poland examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. The special chapters cover: Skills and migration; Transport and energy infrastructure.
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 2016
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland
Abstract
