This edition of OECD's periodic economic survey of Mexico examines key challenges Mexico faces in the medium-term including strengthening public finances, maximising the gains from integration into the world economy, improving infrastructure (including transport, telecommunications, electricity, and natural gas), and creating more and better jobs to alleviate poverty.
OECD Economic Surveys: Mexico 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Mexico
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 February 2024
-
21 February 2022
-
14 May 2019
-
10 January 2017
-
8 January 2015
-
16 May 2013
-
17 May 2011
-
30 July 2009
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024