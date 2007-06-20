This 2007 edition of OECD's periodic Economic Survey of Korea examines key economic challenges now being faced there. After an examination of recent macroeconomic trends, it looks at monetary policy, housing and regional policies, the fiscal situation and public spending in the context of rapid population ageing, and enhancing the globalisation of Korea.
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea
Abstract
