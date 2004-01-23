Despite recent acceleration of growth in Japan, OECD warns in its 2004 survey that Japan still faces serious structural problems that limit its growth potential and weaken demand. This report carefully examines such issues as deflation, fiscal sustainability, product market competition, and further structural reforms and makes recommendations to strengthen Japan’s macroeconomic framework.
OECD Economic Surveys: Japan 2003
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Japan
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 January 2024
-
3 December 2021
-
15 April 2019
-
13 April 2017
-
15 April 2015
-
23 April 2013
-
21 April 2011
-
13 October 2009
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024