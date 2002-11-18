This 2002 edition of OECD's periodic economic survey of Japan examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features covering structural reform and sources of growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: Japan 2002
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Japan
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 January 2024
-
3 December 2021
-
15 April 2019
-
13 April 2017
-
15 April 2015
-
23 April 2013
-
21 April 2011
-
13 October 2009
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024