This 2003 edition of OECD's periodic review of Iceland's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on controlling public spending and structural policy developments.
OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland 2003
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland
Abstract
