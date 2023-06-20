OECD's 1982 Economic Survey of Iceland examines recent economic developments, economic policy, the economy in the medium-term and economic prospects before looking at policy considerations.
OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland 1982
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland
Abstract
