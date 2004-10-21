Germany’s strong export performance is helping to restore growth, but in this 2004 review of Germany’s economy, OECD suggests further measures to create confidence and strength in the economy. In particular, OECD carefully examines linking fiscal consolidation to public sector reform, measures to create employment, and fostering product market competition. This edition’s special feature looks at how to improve Germany’s capacity to innovate.
OECD Economic Surveys: Germany 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Germany
Abstract
