This 1997 edition of OECD's periodic review of Germany's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on the health sector and on structural reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Germany 1997
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Germany
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
8 May 2023
-
8 December 2020
-
12 June 2018
-
5 April 2016
-
13 May 2014
-
14 February 2012
-
26 March 2010
-
9 April 2008
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
-
6 February 2024