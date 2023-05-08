OECD's annual survey of the German economy. Part I reviews economic developments in the two parts of Germany since reunification, seeking to identify the reasons why the integration process has been more disruptive and costly than widely thought at the outset. Part II discusses the difficult balancing of policies which has been called for by these developments. Part III presents projections until 1993, assessing both the prospects for a quick return to a path of price disinflation and budget consolidation and, for the eastern German economy, the chance of being put on a self sustainable course of catching up with the western Lander. Given the central role of wage developments for both cyclical developments in the west and for the speed and nature of the structural adjustment in the east, Part IV focuses on institutional and behavioral features of the labour market, with a view to gaining a better understanding of current wage determining mechanisms. A summary of the key points of the survey is provided in the conclusions, which also offer some policy recommendations.
OECD Economic Surveys: Germany 1992
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Germany
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
8 May 2023
-
8 December 2020
-
12 June 2018
-
5 April 2016
-
13 May 2014
-
14 February 2012
-
26 March 2010
-
9 April 2008
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
-
6 February 2024