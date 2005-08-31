This 2005 OECD Economic Survey of France focuses on three key challenges faced by France: making the fiscal system sustainable, improving labour market performance, and product market competition. The chapter on the fiscal system includes annexes on ageing and health care expenditure and reforms to the health care system. The chapter on labour markets includes annexes showing the evolution of employment protection legislation and analysing collective bargaining reform of April 2004.
OECD Economic Surveys: France 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: France
Abstract
