The 2011 edition of OECD's periodic survey of the French economy. This edition includes chapters covering the recovery, bringing down the public debt, making the housing market work better, and France's environmental policies.
OECD Economic Surveys: France 2011
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: France
Abstract
