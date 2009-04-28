The French economy has not escaped the severe recession gripping all developed countries, but it should be less deep than elsewhere due to powerful automatic stabilisers. Nevertheless, the crisis will leave public finances in a serious condition. This 2009 edition of OECD's periodic survey of the French economy includes chapters covering coping with recession, labour market reforms, restoring French competitiveness, and strengthening competition.
OECD Economic Surveys: France 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: France
Abstract
