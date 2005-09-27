This 2005 edition of OECD's periodic review of the Euro Area economy systematically reviews economic developments and makes policy recommendations. This issue concentrates on growth performance and resilience. The first chapter presents an overview of developments and challenges. The second chapter concentrates on monetary policy and exchange rates. The third chapter examines fiscal issues and the fourth examines means for driving growth including enhancing the functioning of labour markets, integrating services markets, fostering innovation, and structural reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 September 2021
-
19 June 2018
-
10 June 2016
-
3 April 2014
-
27 March 2012
-
13 December 2010
-
14 January 2009
-
16 February 2007
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024