OECD's 2012 Economic Survey of the Euro examines recent economic developments, policy and prospects. In addition it includes special chapters cover Euro Area imbalances and Euro Area governance and structural reforms and their short-term impact.
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area 2012
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area
Abstract
