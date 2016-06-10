This 2016 OECD Economic Survey of the Euro Area examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. The special chapter cover: Making public finances more growth and equity-friendly.
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area 2016
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 September 2021
-
19 June 2018
-
3 April 2014
-
27 March 2012
-
13 December 2010
-
14 January 2009
-
16 February 2007
-
27 September 2005
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
2 May 2024