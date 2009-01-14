This edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Euro Area economy finds a slowing economy, receding inflationary pressures and financial market turmoil The survey focuses of key challenges being faced including financial market stability, fiscal policy, and financial integration, innovation and the monetary policy transmission mechanism. An annex looks at wealth effects on household consumption.
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area
Abstract
