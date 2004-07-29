OECD’s 2004 Economic Review of the Euro area puts forward a number of policy recommendations that seek to heighten the area’s resilience against adverse shocks, to reap the benefits from deeper integration, and to reverse the persistent underutilisation of labour and weak productivity in lagging regions and countries. This edition’s special feature is titled Regions at Work.
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area
Abstract
