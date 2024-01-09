OECD's annual survey of the Danish economy. Part I reviews recent economic trends and prospects. Part II looks at the policy environment. Part III looks specifically at unemployment and labor market policy. Part IV looks specifically at competition and competition policy. Part V presents the conclusions.
OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark 1993
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark
