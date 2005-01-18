OECD's periodic survey of the Czech economy. This issue's special feature covers migration. The survey opens with a detailed review of economic conditions and policy challenges and is followed by an assessment of fiscal policy, public expenditure reform, and the Czech strategy for adopting the Euro. Four additional chapters assess Czech policy towards business, employment, immigration, and the environment.
OECD Economic Surveys: Czech Republic 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Czech Republic
