This edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Czech economy finds strong growth and manageable inflation. It addresses a number of key economic challenges including ensuring fiscal sustainability, improving the labour supply, and harnessing globalisation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Czech Republic 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Czech Republic
Abstract
