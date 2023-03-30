OECD Economic Surveys: Czech Republic 2023

Spillovers from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine have derailed the Czech Republic’s post-pandemic recovery and further disrupted the impressive catch-up with OECD average incomes seen in the previous two decades. Inflation is high and a tight macroeconomic policy stance is needed to restore price stability. Fiscal pressures have risen. Reforming pensions and taxes could help maintain fiscal sustainability. The Czech labour market remains strong. The unemployment rate is low, and the employment rate and job security are high. However, severe labour and skills shortages are a major obstacle to growth. Bringing more mothers to work and increasing labour participation of older workers can help in this regard. More equitable provision of education and skills, effective lifelong learning and attracting and retaining skilled foreign labour would ease skills shortages and spur growth. The Czech economy remains highly energy intensive, still relies heavily on coal and records high greenhouse gas emissions. Major investments are needed to alter the energy mix and to improve energy efficiency. More ambitious environmental policies and an improved investment climate could help make growth more sustainable.

SPECIAL FEATURE: TOWARDS NET ZERO