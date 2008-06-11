OECD's periodic survey of Canada's economy. After two chapters assessing the current economic situation and policy responses to new terms of trade, ageing, and climate change, additional articles are presented on tax reform, long-term sustainability in the energy sector, and modernising Canada's agricultural policies.
OECD Economic Surveys: Canada 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Canada
Abstract
