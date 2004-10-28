This 2004 OECD Economic Survey of Canada finds that economic performance has been solid and macroeconomic policies appropriate, but that product market competition could be strengthened and that policies that discourage people from working should be adjusted. Recommendations are made around these issues and on pressures on public finances.
OECD Economic Surveys: Canada 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Canada
Abstract
