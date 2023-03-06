OECD's annual survey of the Canadian economy. Part I examines the reasons for the hesitant recovery and discusses short-term projections. Part II reviews the economic policy setting within the framework of the government's medium-term strategy; particular emphasis is put on the effects of the inflation-reduction targets. Part III addresses the specific structural topic of the survey, Canada's competitiveness - broadly defined as the country's ability to meet the test of international markets while maintaining or improving relative living standards - which has been in the center of public debate recently. Policy conclusions arising from the analysis presented are discussed in Part IV.
OECD Economic Surveys: Canada 1992
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Canada
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 March 2023
-
11 March 2021
-
23 July 2018
-
13 June 2016
-
11 June 2014
-
13 June 2012
-
13 September 2010
-
11 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
24 May 2024