This 2001 edition of OECD's periodic review of Belgium's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on progress in structural reform and encouraging environmentally sustainable growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium 2001
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 June 2022
-
3 February 2020
-
20 June 2017
-
4 February 2015
-
7 May 2013
-
12 July 2011
-
8 July 2009
-
13 March 2007
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023