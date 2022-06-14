OECD's 1974 Economic Survey of Belgium examines economic developments in 1973 and early 1974, broad lines of economic policy, the impact of the energy crisis and short-term prospects and economic policy problems before drawing a series of conclusions.
OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium 1974
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium
Abstract
