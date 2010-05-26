OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2010 Issue 1

The OECD Economic Outlook analyses the current economic situation and examines the economic policies required to foster a sustained recovery in member countries. This issue covers the outlook to end-2011 for both OECD countries and selected non-OECD economies. Together with a wide range of cross-country statistics, the Outlook provides a unique tool to keep abreast of world economic developments.

In addition to the themes featured regularly, this issue contains three special chapters. The first covers prospects for growth & imbalances beyond the short-term, the second covers return to work after the crisis, and the third examines counter cyclical economic policy.