OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2007 Issue 2

Twice a year, the OECD Economic Outlook analyses the major trends and examines the economic policies required to foster high and sustainable growth in member countries. Developments in major non-OECD economies are also evaluated. This issue covers the outlook to end-2009. Together with a wide range of cross-country statistics, the Outlook provides a unique tool to keep abreast of world economic developments. In addition to the themes featured regularly, this issue contains a special chapter entitled Corporate saving and investment: Recent trends and prospects.