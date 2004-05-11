OECD's June 2004 assessment of economic developments and prospects. In addition to the regular economic assessments and statistical information, this issue includes articles examining whether housing and mortgage market arrangements explain different degrees of economic resilience shown by OECD economies, through what mechanisms the US external deficit could adjust, to what extent stock market gyrations and one-off measures distort traditional measures of the fiscal stance, and how structural reform could enhance income convergence in Central European countries.
OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2004 Issue 1
Report
OECD Economic Outlook
Abstract
