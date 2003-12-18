This issue of the OECD Economic Outlook analyses the major trends that will mark the next two years. It covers the outlook to the end of 2005 and examines the economic policies required to foster high and sustainable growth in member countries. Developments in selected major non-OECD economies are also evaluated. Three analytical chapters look at fiscal policy and its influence on economic activity, fiscal relations across levels of government, and crubing the growth in government spending and raising its cost effectiveness.
OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2003 Issue 2
Report
OECD Economic Outlook
Abstract
