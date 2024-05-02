OECD's twice-yearly examination of recent economic developments and prospects in the OECD area and beyond. . This issue includes special features on real interest rates, turmoil in the European currency markets, automatic stabilizers, rising external imbalances, and the accuracy of OECD economic projections.
OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 1993 Issue 1
Report
OECD Economic Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 May 2024
-
5 February 2024
-
29 November 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
7 June 2023
-
17 March 2023
-
Report22 November 2022
-
Report26 September 2022
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024