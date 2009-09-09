This Interim Report updates projections made in the June 2009 issue of OECD Economic Outlook (Number 85). It finds that recovery from the global recession is likely to arrive earlier than had been expected a few months ago but the pace of activity will remain weak well into next year. It suggests that governments will need to continue to stimulate their economies as rising unemployment and weak housing markets continue to dampen private demand.
OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report September 2009
OECD Economic Outlook
