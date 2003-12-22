The first in a series of national e-government reviews, this book uses a common analytical framework developed by the OECD E-Government Project that will assist countries in evaluating their e-government policies, ensure international comparability of findings and systematically build up a body of empirical evidence regarding good e-government practices.
OECD e-Government Studies: Finland 2003
Report
OECD e-Government Studies
Abstract
