This review assesses the performance of Slovenia, including looking at how Slovenia might increase the impact of its aid through a tighter thematic focus and geographic footprint, a stronger focus on results and better mainstreaming of gender and environment across its development co-operation.
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Slovenia 2017
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Abstract
