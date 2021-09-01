OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Denmark 2021

The OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) conducts peer reviews of individual members once every five to six years. Reviews seek to improve the quality and effectiveness of members’ development co-operation, highlighting good practices and recommending improvements.

Denmark’s development co‑operation is integrated into its foreign policy. Broad political and public support enables Denmark to provide 0.7% of its national income as official development assistance. Denmark champions gender equality, human rights and democracy, supports transparent communication and empowers its partners. Climate change and irregular migration shape Denmark’s approach to development co-operation. Mainstreaming climate objectives would complement Denmark’s significant investments in climate diplomacy. A global leader in fragile contexts, Denmark could better implement the peace component of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus. The Doing Development Differently approach enables flexible budgets and trusting partnerships. Denmark could better integrate poverty reduction across its programme.