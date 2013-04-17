In 2010, the OECD published its Consumer Policy Toolkit, which provides insights into ways that government agencies responsible for safeguarding consumer interests could improve their policy approaches to ensure that any interventions they make are well-justified, timely and effective. To follow up, the OECD Committee on Consumer Policy is conducting a series of multi-stakeholder workshops to see how policies in key markets could be strengthened, using the framework and approaches developed in the Toolkit. Communication services were the topic of the first workshop, held in October 2011. This paper provides a summary of the proceedings, which focused on marketing practices, contract terms, and billing issues.
OECD Consumer Policy Toolkit Workshop on Communication Services
Summary of Proceedings
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
