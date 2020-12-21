Ensuring a level playing field between public and private market participants bring more choice, higher quality and lower prices for consumers leading to economic growth and development on the long run. This review analyses issues of competitive neutrality in the small-package delivery services sector in Thailand, offering policy recommendations where changes could be made to foster competition in the sector and contribute to e-commerce growth by levelling the playing field between public and private companies.
OECD Competitive Neutrality Reviews: Small-package Delivery Services in Thailand
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
